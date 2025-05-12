 Skip navigation
Eagles sign fifth-round pick Drew Kendall

  
Published May 12, 2025 11:44 AM

The Eagles have signed another member of their 2025 draft class.

The team announced that offensive lineman Drew Kendall has agreed to a four-year deal with the team. The fifth-round pick is the sixth of 10 Eagles draft picks to sign with the team.

Kendall was a three-year starter at center at Boston College, but the Eagles list him as a guard as well and that could be where his future lies given Cam Jurgens’s presence in the middle of the Eagles’ line.

Wherever Kendall lines up, he’ll become the second half of a father-son duo. His father Pete started 188 games over a 13-year NFL career as an offensive lineman.