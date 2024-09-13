LA Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers Best bets: Odds, player news, injury updates, and stats for September 15

Justin Herbert and the LA Chargers (1-0) are in Charlotte this weekend to take on Bryce Young and the Panthers (0-1).

J.K. Dobbins rushed for 135 yards as the Chargers defeated the Las Vegas Raiders last Sunday in Los Angeles to give Jim Harbaugh a win in his 1st game back in the NFL.

Meanwhile in New Orleans, Panthers’ Head Coach Dave Canales was not as fortunate in his debut. Derek Carr tossed 3 TDs and New Orleans scored on their 1st 9 possessions in waxing Carolina 47-10.

Here are a couple of storylines to follow in this game:

Bryce Young as an NFL QB – will we see any sign of growth?

Lets dive into the matchup.

How to watch Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers live Sunday:

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Bank of America Stadium

City: Charlotte, NC

TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Chargers vs. Panthers - Week 2

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon via DraftKings:



Moneyline: LA Chargers (-238), Carolina Panthers (+195)

LA Chargers (-238), Carolina Panthers (+195) Spread: Chargers -6

Chargers -6 Total: 39 points

The line today has inched towards the Chargers ever so slightly. It opened LA -5.5 with a Total of 39.5. With Harbaugh looking to establish the run and then run some more, expect his Game Totals to stay low this season.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) actually likes the underdog Panthers in this one.

“I’m going to talk about a very gross bet: Chargers at Panthers. I’m actually leaning Panthers +6. Hear me out! They got blown out last game. A lot of the issues started early, and they couldn’t get back in. The offensive line held up. Top six unit according to PFF last week so I think they hold up. I don’t think the Chargers this year will be a team that blows teams out.”

Chargers vs. Panthers team stats, betting trends

The Chargers have not started a season 2-0 since 2012.

Jim Harbaugh started a season in San Francisco 2-0 once in his time there. He is 14-6 (13-3 in college and 1-3 in the NFL) in the 2 nd game of the season as a head coach.

game of the season as a head coach. Bryce Young is 5-11-1 in his career against the spread with the Panthers (17 starts).

Panthers’ games dating back to the start of last season have cashed the UNDER 12 times in 18 games.

Quarterback matchup for Los Angeles Chargers vs. Carolina Panthers

Chargers: Justin Herbert – veteran QB was not asked to do much and his numbers reflect that as he threw for 144 yards (17-26) with 1 TD

Justin Herbert – veteran QB was not asked to do much and his numbers reflect that as he threw for 144 yards (17-26) with 1 TD Panthers: Bryce Young – 2nd-year signal-caller suffered through a horrendous game last Sunday completing just 13 of 30 passes for 161 yards and 2 INTs

Player news, injuries, & recent stats

Panthers’ LB Jadeveon Clowney (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Chargers’ LB Joey Bosa (back) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Chargers’ WR Josh Palmer (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

