Las Vegas Raiders vs. Baltimore Ravens Best bets: Odds, player news, injuries, and stats for September 15

The Las Vegas Raiders and the Baltimore Ravens meet in Week 2 with each still in search of their 1st win of the season.

Baltimore was a toe short of going into OT or having a chance of winning on a two-point conversion versus Kansas City on Thursday Night to open the season, while Las Vegas had a second-half meltdown in its loss to the Los Angeles Chargers.

The tandem of Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry looked every bit as advertised with 168 rushing yards and one touchdown against Kansas City. Jackson had 122 of those yards, in addition to 273 passing yards and one touchdown through the air.

Las Vegas is led by Gardner Minshew this season and despite being sacked four times and throwing one interception and one touchdown, he was efficient (25-of-33 passing, 75.8%). Jakobi Meyers (61) Davante Adams (59) and Brock Bowers (58) all totaled 50-plus yards in Week 1 with Minshew, so there was obvious chemistry.

The Raiders only had two tackles for loss in Week 1, so facing the Ravens’ rushing offense will be a struggle. Baltimore’s defense faced the two-time Super Bowl Champions in Week 1, so the Ravens’ defense will likely have an easier go-around in Week 2.

How to watch the Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders live on Sunday:

· Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

· Time: 1:00 PM EST

· Site: M&T Bank Stadium

· City: Baltimore, MD

· TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Ravens vs. Raiders - Week 2

The latest odds as of Thursday evening courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Baltimore (-425), Las Vegas (+330)

Baltimore (-425), Las Vegas (+330) Spread: Baltimore -8.5

Baltimore -8.5 Total: 41.5

The line has moved towards the Raiders after opening Baltimore -9.5. There is no injury news or direction information on why the spread moved one point in favor of Las Vegas.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets: Derrick Henry Over 14.5 Longest Rush (-115)

“I would take a hard look at Derrick Henry’s Over 14.5 yards on his longest rush versus Las Vegas. The Raiders allowed the Chargers’ JK Dobbins to rip off 61, 46, and 12-yard runs in the second half of Week 1 as he recorded 131 of his 135 rushing yards in the final 30 minutes.”

Baltimore Ravens vs. Las Vegas Raiders team stats, betting trends

Both Baltimore and Las Vegas are 0-1 against the spread this season

Both Baltimore and Las Vegas are 1-0 to the UNDER this season

Quarterback matchup for Baltimore vs. Las Vegas

· Baltimore: Lamar Jackson – In 2023, he completed a career-high 67.2% of his passes for 3,678 yards (career-high) and 24 touchdowns to seven interceptions.

· Las Vegas: Gardner Minshew – In 2023, Minshew played 17 games for the Colts after Anthony Richardson went down with an injury. Minshew ended 2023 with 3,305 passing yards, 15 touchdowns, and 9 interceptions.

Player news & injury updates for Raiders vs. Ravens

Two of the Ravens’ starting linebackers Roquan Smith (shoulder) and Kyle Van Noy (eye) are questionable for Week 2

The Raiders have two starting offensive linemen who are questionable ahead of this game, Kolton Miller (knee) and Andre James (elbow).

