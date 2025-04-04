Julio Jones announces his retirement

Julio Jones has not played since 2023, but he didn’t announce his retirement until Friday.

“Today I’m announcing my retirement,” Jones said in a video posted to social media. “It started when I was 8 years old, just a kid in Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride.”

Jones, 36, thanked Nick Saban, Matt Ryan, Mike Smith and the city of Atlanta, among others, in his 2-minute, 49-second video.

He played 13 NFL seasons after the Falcons made him the sixth overall pick in 2011, spending 10 years in Atlanta, one in Tennessee, one in Tampa and one in Philadelphia. Jones caught 914 passes for 13,702 yards and 66 touchdowns.

He was first-team All-Pro twice, second-team All-Pro three times and a seven-time Pro Bowler. Jones also was a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team as a member of the Falcons.