nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

Julio Jones announces his retirement

  
Published April 4, 2025 06:12 PM

Julio Jones has not played since 2023, but he didn’t announce his retirement until Friday.

“Today I’m announcing my retirement,” Jones said in a video posted to social media. “It started when I was 8 years old, just a kid in Foley, Alabama. It was an amazing ride.”

Jones, 36, thanked Nick Saban, Matt Ryan, Mike Smith and the city of Atlanta, among others, in his 2-minute, 49-second video.

He played 13 NFL seasons after the Falcons made him the sixth overall pick in 2011, spending 10 years in Atlanta, one in Tennessee, one in Tampa and one in Philadelphia. Jones caught 914 passes for 13,702 yards and 66 touchdowns.

He was first-team All-Pro twice, second-team All-Pro three times and a seven-time Pro Bowler. Jones also was a member of the 2010s All-Decade Team as a member of the Falcons.