nbc_pft_goffgrowth_250404.jpg
How will Goff continue to grow without Johnson?
nbc_pft_packersproposal_250404.jpg
GB reportedly is adjusting tush push ban proposal
nbc_pft_treymcbride_250404.jpg
Cardinals sign McBride to four-year extension

LB Dondrea Tillman re-signs with Broncos

  
Published April 4, 2025 07:24 PM

Linebacker Dondrea Tillman re-signed with the Broncos on Friday, according to the NFL’s transactions wire.

Tillman was one of five exclusive rights free agents the Broncos tendered. Cornerback Ja’Quan McMillian, tight end Lucas Krull, defensive lineman Jordan Jackson and safety Devon Key were the others.

Tillman went undrafted out of Indiana University of Pennsylvania in 2019. He got his chance after joining the Birmingham Stallions, who drafted him in the third round of the UFL’s 2022 draft.

He had workouts with the Ravens and Falcons but didn’t get his NFL break until the Broncos signed him last June.

Tillman did not make the active roster out of training camp but signed with the team’s practice squad.

He ended up on the active roster and totaled 23 tackles, five tackles for loss and five sacks in 12 games in a rotational role.