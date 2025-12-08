Brian Schottenheimer had a conversation with George Pickens about social media post

Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer had a conversation with George Pickens about the wide receiver’s pointed social-media attack on Prime Video’s Richard Sherman.

The former NFL cornerback questioned Pickens’ effort during Thursday night’s loss to the Lions, calling Pickens “uninterested” and “disengaged.”

“In his words, [Pickens] said, ‘Hey Schotty, I didn’t play my best game,’” Schottenheimer said on Monday, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I think that, unfortunately, none of us played our best game, so that’s reality. But again, I don’t worry about George and his love for football and playing this game. Again, you know for five or six weeks, he was the talk of the sporting world: ‘Look at George Pickens.’ We didn’t coach or play well enough to win that game in Detroit. They beat us. It is what it is.”

Pickens caught five passes for 37 yards in the loss to the Lions.

He responded to Sherman in a since-deleted social media post on Friday, writing, “And it’s funny cause I thought former players would know that such as p---y ass Richard Sherman, WHO BTW AINT SHH WITHOUT THE LEGION OF BOOM.”

“I talk to George about a lot of things. I’ll keep that between George and I,” Schottenheimer said. “I love watching the guy play football. I’ll just kind of leave it at that. I think the guy has more fun playing football than most people. I think when we do that, I think that’s usually a recipe when you’re as talented as he is that’s why he can impact games the way he does.”