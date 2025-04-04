S Tony Adams signs RFA tender with Jets

The Jets are starting their offseason program next week and one member of the team officially signed on for the 2025 season on Friday.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that safety Tony Adams has signed his restricted free agent tender. The Jets tendered Adams at the lowest level earlier this year and he stands to make $3.263 million under the terms of the tender.

Adams has appeared in 41 games for the Jets over the last three seasons and he started 27 of them. He had 183 tackles, four interceptions, 11 passes defensed, and a sack in those appearances.

The Jets signed Andre Cisco as a free agent last month. Jarius Monroe and Jaylin Simpson are the other safeties currently on the roster.