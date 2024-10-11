Lions vs. Cowboys prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Detroit Lions will face the Dallas Cowboys this Sunday at 4:25 PM ET. These two teams are looking to establish themselves in the NFC playoff picture, and both squads bring potent offenses and formidable defenses.

The Lions, led by quarterback Jared Goff and the standout duo of running backs David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs, have been a force to reckon with this season. Their offense, averaging 26 points per game, is supported by a dynamic receiving corps that includes Amon-Ra St. Brown. The Lions’ defense has also stepped up significantly, making this a dogfight in Dallas.

The Cowboys, under Dak Prescott’s leadership, have shown flashes of brilliance this season, yet fans are hoping to get more out of their $240M quarterback.

They are bolstered by a strong defense spearheaded by Micah Parsons. After back-to-back losses early in the season, the Cowboys are looking to continue their bounce-back and make it three straight wins.

Currently, the Cowboys are underdogs. They are +3 on the spread and +145 on the moneyline. Over the past two years, AT&T has been a fortress for the Cowboys. They only lost one game at home in 2022 and didn’t lose a single home game last season.

Homefield advantage hasn’t been great this season. The Cowboys have already lost at home twice. With a loss this weekend will be the first time since 2021 that they have lost three or more games at home in a single season.

How to Watch Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys Live on Sunday Afternoon:

Date: Sunday, October 13, 2024

Sunday, October 13, 2024 Time: 4:25 PM ET

4:25 PM ET Site: AT&T Stadium

AT&T Stadium City: Arlington, TX

Arlington, TX TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game Odds for Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys - Week 6

The latest odds as of Friday:



Moneyline: Detroit Lions (-170), Dallas Cowboys (+145)

Detroit Lions (-170), Dallas Cowboys (+145) Spread: Lions -2

Lions -2 Total: 52.5

The line opened at Lions -3.5 and has slightly dropped, indicating strong confidence in Dallas’ recent success and strong play at home

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks the play here is Dallas +3:

“I wish we would’ve seen a bit more 3.5 value out there. Getting 3.5 points with Dallas at home seems like something I could get down with. This Dallas team is not as strong defensively as in years past. However, they are on a roll, and Dak Prescot is playing some good football. This could also be a classic lookahead spot for the Lions as they travel to their undefeated divisional rivals, Minnesota Vikings, next weekend.”

Detroit Lions @ Dallas Cowboys Team Stats, Betting Trends

The Lions are 3-1 against the spread when favored by three or more points this season.

The Cowboys have lost three games at home since 2022.

The Lions have lost six straight games to the Cowboys.

The Cowboys are 2-3 against the spread this season.

The Lions are 6-1 against the spread in their last seven road games.

Sam LaPorta only has eight catches on nine targets in his last three games.

Quarterback Matchup for Detroit Lions at Dallas Cowboys

Lions: Jared Goff has thrown for 1,015 yards, 5 TDs, and 4 INTs. He’s thrown for 1,313 yards, 5 TDs, and 6 INTs in his five games against the Cowboys.

Jared Goff has thrown for 1,015 yards, 5 TDs, and 4 INTs. He’s thrown for 1,313 yards, 5 TDs, and 6 INTs in his five games against the Cowboys. Cowboys: Dak Prescott has thrown for 1,424 yards, 8 TDs, and 4 INTs. Prescot is 5-0 against the Lions in his career.

Lions and Cowboys News & Injuries

Lions:

S Kerby Joseph (hamstring) is questionable G Christian Mahogany (NFI) is OUT LB Derrick Barnes (knee) is on the IR S Ifeatu Melifonwu (ankle) is on the IR DE Marcus Davenport (triceps) is on the IR

Cowboys:

CB Trevon Diggs (illness) is questionable LB Micah Parsons (ankle) is questionable LB Eric Kendricks (calf) is questionable LB Nick Vigil is questionable DE Marshawn Kneeland (knee) is on the IR



