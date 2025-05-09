 Skip navigation
Bills claim DL Casey Rogers off waivers

  
Published May 9, 2025 05:45 PM

The Bills claimed defensive lineman Casey Rogers off waivers on Friday, the team announced.

The Giants waived Rogers on Thursday.

Rogers signed with the Giants in 2024 as undrafted free agent.

He appeared in two games for the team as a rookie, seeing action on 33 defensive snaps and nine on special teams. He had no stats.

Rogers spent five years in college playing for Nebraska (2019-21) and Oregon (2022-23). In two seasons in Eugene, Rogers played 27 games and recorded 56 tackles with 1.5 sacks and seven tackles for a loss.

Rogers originally committed to Syracuse to play lacrosse but decommitted and decided to attend Nebraska to play football.