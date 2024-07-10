NFL 2024: NFC East Analysis, Odds, and Best Bets

No team has repeated as the Division Champion in the NFC East since the Eagles in 2004. After a relatively quiet offseason in terms of roster enhancement, the Dallas Cowboys appear poised to continue the streak and cede the throne. Lets take a snapshot of each of the four teams in the division before NBC Sports Betting Analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) takes over and offers a Best Bet from the Futures Market for each.

The majority of the headlines in Dallas scream about the lack of impact free agent signings this offseason, but the contracts or lack thereof gaining momentum are those involving Dak Prescott, CeeDee Lamb, and Micah Parsons. The latter two will get paid but where do the Cowboys back up the Brinks truck and pay Prescott 60 million plus despite his playoff failures? Can they afford not to pay him 60 million plus in spite of his playoff failures? Mike Zimmer takes over the Cowboys’ defense. Can he free up space for Parsons? Can he improve this unit’s play against the run? All mandatory if this team is to contend again in the East.

Daniel Jones enters the 2024 season healthy. How long will that last? The former Duke signal caller has been riddled with injuries throughout his young career. Head Coach Brian Daboll claims the offensive line is better and Joe Schoen drafted Malik Nabors to take the top off opposing defenses. Both should make life far better for Jones if he can stay out of the infirmary. As is the case in Dallas, New York’s defense is under new leadership as Shane Bowen replaces Wink Martindale. Bowen comes to the Giants by way of Tennessee where he worked under former coach Mike Vrabel. The defensive philosophy with Vrabel was bend but don’t break with fewer blitzes than Martindale ran in New York. Will be interesting to see if the addition of Brian Burns affects that mantra.

It was déjà vu all over again at the Draft for the Philadelphia Eagles as they appeared to be one of the clear winners again this year. That said, the talent acquired last year did not pan out in 2023 for the Eagles and certainly were part of the reason for the team’s late season collapse. This season, though, the Eagles’ offense and defense are led by new coordinators Kellen Moore and Vic Fangio. Expectations are sky high that Moore will help Hurts take his play to another level and Fangio will get the most out of a talented unit. The most singular key, though, may be the play of former NY Jet Bryce Huff. If he can be the player he was in New York, the Eagles should be back atop the division. Huff was that good in New York in 2023 and he just may be the spark the Eagles’ need to reclaim the division.

The Washington Commanders have a new head coach and a new quarterback in 2024. Former Dallas DC Dan Quinn and Heisman winner Jayden Daniels usher in a new chapter in DC. The team supported the selection of Daniels with a couple free agent signing for the interior of the offensive line (Allegretti and Biadasz). The tackle positions are question marks, though, as camp approaches. Will Daniels be scrambling for his life? Or will he have time to cook? On defense, the Commanders upgraded their talent considerably via free agency. Make no mistake, though, the Commanders’ season will be judged almost entirely by the production put forth by OC Kliff Kingsbury and his star pupil, the electric Jayden Daniels. They will determine if the Beltway starts to enjoy football again in 2024.

Let’s dive into the NFL Futures Market with NBC Sports Analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) who has studied these team’s rosters, history, and schedule to find value.

Enjoy.

Dallas Cowboys NFC East Odds: +150 | NFC Odds: +700 | Super Bowl Odds: +1700

Head Coach: Mike McCarthy (5th Season) | 2023 Record: 12-5 | Projected 2024 Win Total: 10.5

Best Bet: CeeDee Lamb OPOY +1000

Contract year for Lamb + contract year for Prescott = Big Yardage and Big Payday

1,749 yards and 12 touchdowns in 17 games in 2023. That’s even in two games where the Cowboys were dominated, and the starters played sparingly in the 2nd Half.

Lamb is option #1 and option #2 on this team!

New York Giants NFC East Odds: +1300 | NFC Odds: +6000 | Super Bowl Odds: +10000

Head Coach: Brian Daboll (3rd Season) | 2023 Record: 6-11 | Projected 2024 Win Total: 6.5

Best Bet: Last remaining winless team +1000

The Giants’ most effective offensive weapon, Saquon Barkley, is gone.

I personally do not believe in Daniel Jones. His inconsistent play and lack of availability are the only consistent parts of his game.

The result, this team will be terrible again.

In fact, this team could easily start 0-7. Their lone true opportunity for a win is in Week 2 at Washington.

Philadelphia Eagles NFC East Odds: +100 | NFC Odds: +700 | Super Bowl Odds: +1700

Head Coach: Nick Sirianni (4th Season) | 2023 Record: 11-6 | Projected 2024 Win Total: 10.5

Best Bet: Eagles win the Super Bowl +1700

The fact that the Texans, Bills, Lions, and Bengals all have shorter prices to win the Super Bowl than the Eagles is insane.

The Eagles did lose Jason Kelce, which is a massive blow, but they added to this team which was already pretty freaking good.

Offensively, they shouldn’t have any issues under new OC Kellen Moore assuming they stay healthy.

Defensively, their young stars need to take a massive step but are poised to take a massive step led by newcomer Devin White.

Washington Commanders NFC East Odds: +800 | NFC Odds: +6000 | Super Bowl Odds: +10000

Head Coach: Dan Quinn (1st Season) | 2023 Record: 4-13 | Projected 2024 Win Total: 6.5

Best Bet: Jayden Daniels OROY +650

A quarterback has won this award three of the last five years.

Daniels’ ability to make something out of nothing via the long scramble or deep pass are highlights waiting to happen.

His wide receiver corps isn’t half bad either: Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, and Luke McCaffery. He also has a big-time pass-catching back in Austin Eckler to help inflate his stats.

