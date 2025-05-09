 Skip navigation
Ex-NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. sentenced to 30 years for murdering his girlfriend

  
Published May 8, 2025 08:50 PM

Former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr. was sentenced to 30 years in prison for murdering his girlfriend in 2021, KPRC reports.

Ware, 41, reached a deal with the prosecution in exchange for a guilty plea.

Taylor Pomaski disappeared under suspicious circumstances following a party in her Houston home on April 25, 2021. The remains of the 29-year-old Pomaski were found eight months later.

She had been cut with a knife, hit with a blunt object and strangled before her corpse was burned.

Ware was indicted for murder and for tampering with Pomaski’s corpse.

He was already in a Texas jail before this indictment on unrelated charges involving possession of a controlled substance and unlawful possession of a firearm by a felon. His long criminal history dates back to his time as a player at the University of Washington, where he pled guilty to assault, and he has had other charges since his NFL career ended, including another assault, evading arrest and intent to manufacture or deliver a controlled substance.

Ware played tight end for two years in the NFL, spending a season with Washington in 2003 and with San Francisco in 2004.