NFL Thanksgiving Games 2023: What teams are playing, schedule, how to watch

Temperatures are dropping, seasons are changing and November is here, meaning Thanksgiving is just around the corner, featuring a full day of iconic programming, starting with the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, continuing to the National Dog Show and including a full day of football action. In addition to a celebration of side dishes, Thanksgiving is perhaps the most important holiday on the NFL calendar, a day of history and tradition particularly tied to the late John Madden. Last year, the league launched a celebration of Madden and his impact with the “John Madden Thanksgiving Celebration.”

“No one cared more or contributed more to our game than John Madden,” said NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell. “Honoring his memory and impact on the NFL is important and Thanksgiving Day brings all of the elements significant to John to life -- family, football, food and fun.”

With standings, turkey legs, and pride on the line, the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, both staples of the Thanksgiving Day schedule, will be in action this year in a pair of division rivalry games: Packers vs Lions and Commanders vs Cowboys.

Continuing the division rival theme, the day’s football slate concludes with an NFC West showdown between the San Francisco 49ers and the Seattle Seahawks at 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock.

What NFL Games are on Thanksgiving?

The 2023 NFL Thanksgiving schedule features a tripleheader: Packers vs Lions on FOX, Commanders vs Cowboys on CBS, and 49ers vs Seahawks on NBC and Peacock.

2023 NFL Thanksgiving Schedule

Green Bay Packers vs Detroit Lions - 12:30pm ET on FOX

Washington Commanders vs Dallas Cowboys - 4:30pm ET on CBS

San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks - 8:20pm on NBC and Peacock

How to Watch Football on Thanksgiving

The first game of the tripleheader, Green Bay vs Detroit, will air on FOX, followed by Washington vs Dallas on CBS and then San Francisco vs Seattle on NBC and Peacock.

How to stream Thanksgiving Football on Peacock

Matchup: San Francisco 49ers vs Seattle Seahawks

Date: Thursday, November 23rd

Time: 8:20pm ET (coverage begins at 8pm ET)

If you have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can watch Sunday Night Football on your TV or with a TV provider login on the NBC Sports app, NBC app, or via NBCSports.com. Check your local listings to find your NBC channel. If you can’t find NBC in your channel lineup, please contact your TV provider.

If you don’t have access to NBC via your TV provider, you can stream Sunday Night Football on Peacock. Sign up here.

If you’ve already followed the steps to create your new Peacock account, and you added a password, you can now Sign In with that email and password on all your supported devices. If you never set your password, or don’t remember it, reset it now.

If you have a Peacock account but don’t have a Premium plan, Sign In and select Account in the upper right corner. Under Plans & Payment, you should see an option to Upgrade to Premium.

