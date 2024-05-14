DJ Chark thrilled to play with Justin Herbert after signing with Chargers

New Chargers wide receiver DJ Chark says the opportunity to play with quarterback Justin Herbert was a “big time” attraction when he was weighing his offers in free agency.

“He’s a Top 5 QB in this league,” Chark said of Herbert. “The way he prepares, seeing the way he works, catching passes from him. The timing has been great. Playing with a guy like that — I’ve played with many QBs in my career, so being able to play with an elite guy is definitely something that I’m excited to do. I feel like he can help me in a lot of different ways.”

Chark thinks his own talents as a deep threat are a perfect fit for Herbert’s arm strength.

“I’ve been really good at stretching the field, and having a quarterback like Justin, that’s something he really excels at, he can only bring me up a notch,” Chark said. “Justin is the type of quarterback who elevates the guys around him.”

The Chargers have made a major change at wide receiver this offseason with the departures of Keenan Allen and Mike Williams. Getting Chark and Herbert on the same page quickly would be a major boost to the Chargers’ offense.