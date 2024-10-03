Panthers vs. Bears prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB notes, injury updates, betting trends, and stats

Don’t look now but the Chicago Bears (2-2) have a home field advantage. Winners of 7 straight at Soldier Field, the Bears’ defense has led the franchise’s return to respectability in the last couple of seasons. Add in the signs that rookie QB Caleb Williams is beginning to mature and the long-suffering fanbase has renewed and possibly even realistic hope that Chicago is ready to compete week in and week out.

They look to continue their streak Sunday afternoon against a visiting Carolina Panthers (1-3) team that is not offering their fanbase the same positive vibes for the future. The Bryce Young Era is on pause and while Andy Dalton has stepped under center and revived the offense, the defense is struggling ranking at or near the bottom of the NFL in key categories including points per game, yards per game, and 3rd-down conversion rate.

The Bears have won the last three meetings between these clubs.

Lets dive into the numbers and see if we can find a few sweats.

Game Details and How to watch Panthers vs. Bears

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Soldier Field

City: Chicago, IL

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for Carolina Panthers @ Chicago Bears

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Carolina Panthers (+154), Chicago Bears (-185)

Carolina Panthers (+154), Chicago Bears (-185) Spread: Bears -4

Bears -4 Total: 41

This game opened at Chicago -4.5 and at one point dropped to Bears -3 but there has been buyback on Chicago the past day or two. The Total has dropped considerably from its Opening high-water mark of 44 and has not recovered.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

NBC Sports Betting Analyst Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) like the Bears laying the points.

“I bet this number at -3 in favor of the Bears. It has crept up to -4 but I still like it. You know that little boost you get when you throw a new player in the lineup. The Panthers got it with Andy Dalton, but those good times are over. The Bears cruise in this one.”

Panthers vs. Bears team stats, betting trends

Carolina is 1-3 ATS and their Game Totals have hit the OVER 3 times through the season’s 1 st 4 weeks.

4 weeks. Chicago is 3-1 ATS and their Game Totals have hit the UNDER 3 times through the season’s 1 st 4 weeks.

4 weeks. Bears’ defense has held opponents to 21 or fewer points in 10 straight games

Bears’ defense has allowed just 2 Passing TDs this season

DJ Moore caught 5 passes for 58 yards last year vs. his former team, the Carolina Panthers

The Bears have covered in their last five home games

Quarterback matchup for Panthers vs. Bears

Carolina: Andy Dalton – in his second start of the season last week vs. the Raiders, Dalton completed 70.3% of his passes for 319 yards with 3 TDs and 0 INTs.

Andy Dalton – in his second start of the season last week vs. the Raiders, Dalton completed 70.3% of his passes for 319 yards with 3 TDs and 0 INTs. Chicago: Caleb Williams – was 17-23 for 157 yards with 1 TD vs. the Rams last weekend.

Carolina Panthers and Chicago Bears injury updates

Panthers’ LB Shaq Thompson (Achilles) has been declared out for Sunday’s game.

Panthers’ RG Robert Hunt (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Panthers’ LG Damien Lewis (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Bears’ DE Montez Sweat (undisclosed) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Bears’ TE Cole Kmet (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

Bears’ G Teven Jenkins (ribs) is questionable for Sunday’s game.

