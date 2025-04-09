Jalen Milroe to visit Giants, Rams, Seahawks

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has had a busy April.

Milroe visited the Browns on Tuesday, and he has visits scheduled with the Giants, Rams and Seahawks, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports. The Giants, Rams and Seahawks all have a veteran quarterback expected to start this season, while a rookie quarterback could compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting job in Pittsburgh.

Milroe has had private workouts with the Saints and the Browns. He had dinner with a contingent from the Steelers before Alabama’s Pro Day, and he met with the Jets’ coaching staff before the Pro Day.

Milroe, who will attend the draft in Green Bay, is projected as a second-day selection.

He threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season, and he ran for another 726 yards and 20 scores. He was 21-6 as a starter, but only 9-4 this season with losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Michigan.