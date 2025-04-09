 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_coachfirings_250409.jpg
PFT Draft: NFL’s most shocking firings
nbc_pft_genosmithpetecarroll_250409.jpg
Carroll confident Smith gives Raiders ‘stability’
nbc_pft_edgerankings_250409.jpg
Simms peels back curtain on ’25 draft EDGE ranks

Other PFT Content

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Jalen Milroe to visit Giants, Rams, Seahawks

  
Published April 9, 2025 07:03 PM

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe has had a busy April.

Milroe visited the Browns on Tuesday, and he has visits scheduled with the Giants, Rams and Seahawks, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports. The Giants, Rams and Seahawks all have a veteran quarterback expected to start this season, while a rookie quarterback could compete with Kenny Pickett for the starting job in Pittsburgh.

Milroe has had private workouts with the Saints and the Browns. He had dinner with a contingent from the Steelers before Alabama’s Pro Day, and he met with the Jets’ coaching staff before the Pro Day.

Milroe, who will attend the draft in Green Bay, is projected as a second-day selection.

He threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season, and he ran for another 726 yards and 20 scores. He was 21-6 as a starter, but only 9-4 this season with losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Michigan.