Report: NFL fires three officials, sends them back to college ranks

The NFL has fired three officials, according to Ben Austro of Football Zebras, but in an unprecedented move, the league has returned them to power conferences in college football.

Officials previously were fired without a fallback plan.

Second-year umpire James Carter, third-year line judge Robin DeLorenzo and first-year down judge Robert Richeson were the officials sent back to the college ranks, according to Austro. Carter was an alternate official in the wild card round last season after the NFL had multiple injuries at the position; DeLorenzo didn’t qualify for a postseason game in her two seasons; and Richeson was not playoff eligible as a rookie.

The power conferences they are heading to is unknown.

It also isn’t clear whether the three will have a chance to re-enter the development program and work their way back to the NFL.

Football Zebras requested comment from all three officials, Scott Green, the executive director of the NFL Referees Association, Ramon George, the league’s vice president for officiating, and a league spokesman. All either declined comment or didn’t respond to Football Zebras’ request for comment.

By accepting the league’s offer, the officials will bypass the union and the grievance process, according to Austro.