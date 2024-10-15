Patriots vs. Jaguars prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB Matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The New England Patriots make the flight across the pond to London for a Sunday morning meeting with the Jacksonville Jaguars at 9:30 AM ET.

Jacksonville remains in London after the 35-16 defeat to the Chicago Bears. The Jags are 1-5 this season and a lot of players and coaches more than likely have their jobs on the line over the next month. The Jaguars are 2-10 over the last 12 games.

New England will start Drake Maye for the second straight game after he threw three touchdowns and two interceptions against the Texans. New England averaged 12.4 points per game in the first five weeks (scored 20 once), but with Maye, the Pats scored 21 points, so there are positive vibes in New England and London.

Game Details and How to watch the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots live Sunday

Date: Sunday, October 20, 2024

Sunday, October 20, 2024 Time: 9:30 AM EST

9:30 AM EST Site: Tottenham Stadium

Tottenham Stadium City: London, England

London, England TV/Streaming: NFL Network

Game odds for Jaguars vs. Patriots - Week 7

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:

Moneyline: Jaguars (-250), Patriots (+200)

Jaguars (-250), Patriots (+200) Spread: Jaguars -6 (-110)

Jaguars -6 (-110) Total: 41.5

Now that Drake Maye is the quarterback for New England, the spread and total needed to be adjusted. Jacksonville was -5.5 on the look-ahead now moving towards -6 and -6.5 because of the travel factor. The total has creeped up from 39.5 to 41.5 as bettors expect Maye to offer more points from New England’s offense.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes against the Over 41.5 between the Patriots and Jaguars:

“Drake Maye and Trevor Lawrence are two QBs who will likely turn the ball over a few times and give their opponents short fields, but also not afraid to launch the ball downfield or make plays with their legs.

New England should have newfound confidence switching from Jacoby Brissett to Maye, while Jacksonville is desperate and likely to wave a white flag after another loss or two.

Jacksonville will get a major advantage by staying in London this week and having the second of a back-to-back against another rookie quarterback, but they didn’t fare well in the loss to the Bears.

I think both offenses can score 20-plus points in this game and while the Jaguars should be the right side, I am so tired of losing money on this team.”

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. New England Patriots team stats and betting trends

The Patriots are 3-3 on the O/U this season but went Over with Maye as the starting QB last week.

The Jaguars are 2-4 ATS and 3-3 on the total this season.

The Jaguars are 0-3 ATS as a favorite this year and 2-1 on the ML.

The Patriots are 0-5 ATS in the last five games and 1-5 ATS on the season.

Quarterback matchup for New England vs. Jacksonville

Patriots: Drake Maye– In his NFL debut, Maye tossed 265 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions in a 41-21 loss to the Texans. That was the most points that New England scored in a game and his 33 pass attempts weren’t too shabby either (20 completions).

Jaguars: Trevor Lawrence – In 2023, Lawrence and the Jaguars ended the season on a 1-5 stretch and missed the playoffs. To start this season, the Jags are 1-5 and Lawrence has eight touchdowns to three interceptions with 1,334 passing yards. Lawrence’s weapons have eight drops on the season, which is the third-most in the NFL.

Jaguars and Patriots injury update

For the Jaguars, RB Travis Etienne (hamstring) is doubtful for this game and listed week-to-week, while S Darnell Savage (concussion) is questionable.

For the Patriots, G Michael Jordan (ankle), G Layden Robinson (ankle), OT Vederian Lowe (ankle) are all questionable, along with RB Rhamondre Stevenson (foot).

