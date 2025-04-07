Jalen Milroe had private workouts for Saints, Browns

Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe had private workouts with the Saints and the Browns, Jordan Schultz of Fox Sports reports. Both teams are expected to select a quarterback at some point in the draft.

He met with key members of the Jets before his Pro Day last month, a day after the Steelers had dinner with him the night before his throwing session.

Milroe reportedly will attend the draft in Green Bay.

He could could go in the first round, but there’s a better chance he hears his name Day 2.

Milroe threw for 2,844 yards with 16 touchdowns and 11 interceptions last season, and he ran for another 726 yards and 20 scores. He was 21-6 as a starter, but only 9-4 this season with losses to Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Oklahoma and Michigan.