Shaquill Griffin visits Seahawks

  
Published April 7, 2025 04:59 PM

The Seahawks had a former member of the team in for a visit on Monday.

The NFL’s daily transaction wire shows that cornerback Shaquill Griffin met with the team. Griffin was a 2017 third-round pick by the Seahawks and he spent his first four seasons with the team.

Griffin made the Pro Bowl once while in Seattle and left for the Jaguars as a free agent. He spent two seasons in Jacksonville and split one between the Texans and Panthers before joining the Vikings in 2024.

Griffin had 41 tackles, two interceptions and six passes defensed in 17 games for Minnesota. He has 407 tackles, nine interceptions, 56 passes defensed, a sack, and a forced fumble over his entire career.