Omarion Hampton, Kayshon Boutte active for Chargers-Patriots

The Chargers will have one of their key offensive players for Sunday’s wild card matchup against the Patriots.

Los Angeles running back Omarion Hampton is active for the game after he was listed as questionable with an ankle injury.

Hampton, who did not play in the regular-season finale last week, tallied 545 yards with four touchdowns in the regular season. He also caught 32 passes for 192 yards with a TD in his nine games.

He was a limited participant on Friday after not participating on Wednesday on Thursday.

For the Patriots, receiver Kayshon Boutte, linebacker Harold Landry, and offensive tackle Thayer Munford are all active after they were labeled as questionable.

Los Angeles’ inactives are cornerback Isas Waxter, safety Kendall Williamson, outside linebacker Bud Dupree, outside linebacker Kyle Kennard, offensive tackle Austin Deculus, receiver Dalevon Campbell, and tight end Tyler Conklin.

New England’s inactives are nose tackle Khyiris Tonga, guard Caedan Wallace, outside linebacker Bradyn Swinson, tight end C.J. Dippre, offensive tackle Marcus Bryant, receiver Jeremiah Webb, and quarterback Tommy DeVito. DeVito is the emergency third quarterback.