Vikings cut CB Nahshon Wright

The Vikings have released cornerback Nahshon Wright, the team announced Monday.

The Vikings acquired Wright in a trade with the Cowboys in August, sending cornerback Andrew Booth to Dallas. Booth remains on the Cowboys’ roster.

Wright, 26, played only one game for the Vikings last season, spending the year on the practice squad. The team activated him for the Week 13 game against the Cardinals, and he played 15 special teams snaps but had no stats.

The Cowboys made Wright a third-round pick in 2021, and he played 32 games with three starts in three seasons in Dallas. He mostly played on special teams for the Cowboys, seeing action on 269 defensive snaps and 626 on special teams.

He has recorded five career passes defensed with one interception.