Bears re-sign DL Chris Williams, four others

  
Published April 7, 2025 04:31 PM

The Bears opened up their offseason program on Monday and they also took care of some roster housekeeping.

The team announced that five players signed the contracts they had been tendered as restricted or exclusive rights free agents earlier in the offseason.

Defensive lineman Chris Williams was part of that group. He was a restricted free agent and will make $3.263 million under the terms of the tender.

Williams had 23 tackles and three sacks while appearing in every game for the Bears in 2024.

Defensive linemen Jonathan Ford and Daniel Hardy will be joining Williams in the position group. They were exclusive rights free agents along with offensive lineman Bill Murray and defensive back Ameer Speed.