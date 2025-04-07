 Skip navigation
Raiders waive Jack Jones, re-sign five ERFAs

  
April 7, 2025

Jack Jones’ time with the Raiders has officially come to an end.

The Raiders announced on Monday that they waived the cornerback — a move that was initially reported on Sunday.

Las Vegas had tried to find a trade partner for Jones, but one did not emerge.

Jones, 27, recorded 16 passes defensed and three interceptions in 17 games last year.

By releasing Jones, the Raiders will save $3.4 million against the cap.

Las Vegas also announced that the club had re-signed five exclusive rights free agents: defensive tackle Matthew Butler, linebacker LB Kana’i Mauga, guard Jordan Meredith, defensive end Charles Snowden, and cornerback Sam Webb.