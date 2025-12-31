Derrick Henry is the AFC offensive player of the week for Week 17

There probably wasn’t much need to deliberate before naming the AFC offensive player of the week for Week 17 of the 2025 season.

Ravens running back Derrick Henry made himself the clear choice by carrying the team’s offense to a win over the Packers last Saturday.

Henry carried the ball 36 times — which was Henry’s career high and the most by any player in a game since the 2023 season — and scored four touchdowns while picking up 216 yards. Those touchdowns paced the Ravens in a 41-24 win that positioned them to play for the AFC North title this week.

It is the 10th time that Henry has taken the AFC’s weekly offensive honors and the third time he’s done so since joining the Ravens last year.