Top News

2025 Australian Open - Day 13
An injured Novak Djokovic stops in the Australian Open semifinals against Alexander Zverev
Figure Skating: U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Alysa Liu tops Prevagen U.S. Championships short program in figure skating comeback
Figure Skating: U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_mdosu_250123.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State rallies vs. Maryland
Aliu.jpg
Liu leads nationals after emotional short program
oly_fspar_kamoshea_250123.jpg
Kam and O’Shea smash short at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Top News

2025 Australian Open - Day 13
An injured Novak Djokovic stops in the Australian Open semifinals against Alexander Zverev
Figure Skating: U.S. Figure Skating Championships
Alysa Liu tops Prevagen U.S. Championships short program in figure skating comeback
Figure Skating: U.S. Figure Skating Championships
2025 Prevagen U.S. Figure Skating Championships Results

Top Clips

nbc_wcbb_mdosu_250123.jpg
Highlights: Ohio State rallies vs. Maryland
Aliu.jpg
Liu leads nationals after emotional short program
oly_fspar_kamoshea_250123.jpg
Kam and O’Shea smash short at U.S. Championships

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
All Scores
Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders: 2025 NFC Championship game preview, how to watch, history

  
Published January 23, 2025 10:47 AM
Life hacks to win the Super Bowl
January 16, 2025 04:56 PM
Patrick Daugherty and Denny Carter offer suggestions to playoff teams on how they reach and win the Super Bowl with a little common sense.

It’s not every day we get a conference championship game that features two divisional opponents. In fact, Sunday’s game between the Eagles and Commanders will mark just the fifth time we’ve seen such a matchup since the league realigned in 2002.

When Commanders quarterback and runaway 2024 Rookie of the Year Jayden Daniels takes the field, he will become the sixth rookie to start a conference championship since the AFL and NFL merged in 1970.

It goes without saying that Sunday’s game is an unprecedented matchup in more ways than one.

After finishing with a dreadful 4-13 record in 2023, the Commanders rebounded in a big way this season. Daniels and retread head coach Dan Quinn combined to go 12-5 in the regular season and have now ripped off back-to-back road wins against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and the No. 1 seed Detroit Lions to get a third game with the Eagles that will decide who represents the NFC in Super Bowl LIX. Less than a year after losing to the 49ers in last year’s NFC Championship game, the Lions had their hopes of a return dashed in last week’s 45-31 defeat.

The Eagles ground out a win in last week’s snowy NFC Divisional Round against the Rams in a game that saw Jalen Hurts briefly exit with a knee injury. He returned to finish out the game, but how that knee will hamper him in Sunday’s game will be something to watch for. Another player to watch for is Saquon Barkley, who rushed for 2,005 yards in 16 regular season games and has totaled 348 yards from scrimmage and four touchdowns in his two games against the Commanders this season.

Nick Sirianni is seeking his second Super Bowl appearance in four seasons, while Quinn is one win away from returning to the second Super Bowl in his head coaching career and his first as coach of the Commanders. An already heated rivalry carries a bit more weight in a monumental meeting between these two storied franchises.

Buffalo Bills v Kansas City Chiefs
2024-25 NFL Playoff Bracket: Schedule, matchups and scores for AFC and NFC games
The NFL divisional round is here, and you can follow this space for all news and developments of the playoff schedule, matchups, kickoff times and scores. 1.

How to Watch Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders

  • Date: Sunday, January 26
  • Time: 3:00 PM EST
  • TV Network: FOX
  • Location: Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Philadelphia Eagles vs. Washington Commanders NFC Championship Odds

  • Moneyline: Eagles (-285), Commanders (+230)
  • Spread: Eagles -6
  • Over/Under: 47.5

*Odds from DraftKings

Josh Allen
DFS Stacking Report: 2025 NFL Conference Championship Round
A close look at DFS roster-building strategies for Commanders-Eagles and Bills-Chiefs.

How many times have the Eagles been to the NFC Championship game?

The Eagles are appearing in their ninth conference championship game, and last appeared in the Super Bowl in 2022 when they lost 38-35 to the Chiefs.

When was the last time Washington was in the Super Bowl?

Sunday marks the Commanders’ seventh appearance in a conference championship game in franchise history. Should they pull off another road win, their trip to Super Bowl LIX would mark their first visit to the Big Game since 1991 where they beat the Buffalo Bills.

Eagles vs. Commanders head-to-head history

  • All-Time record: Washington leads 90-85-5
  • Playoff record: Washington Leads 1-0
  • Jalen Hurts vs. Jayden Daniels: Hurts (1-1), Daniels (1-1)

Has a rookie quarterback ever started and won a Super Bowl?

Jayden Daniels set a rookie record this season when he won 11 Rookie of the Weeks, an award that has been given out each week since 2002. The unquestioned rookie of the year has a chance to make even more history with a win over the Eagles, as that win would set Daniels up to become the first rookie to ever start a Super Bowl.

Daniels is already being talked about as one of the best rookie quarterbacks the league has ever seen. A trip to the Super Bowl will put him in truly rarified air.

nbc_pft_philwas3rdtime_250123.jpg
06:28
WAS facing PHI third time this year is complicated
Mike Florio and Chris Simms unpack how both teams can rely on film from each other to make corrections, but how they also need to anticipate each other’s changes as well.

