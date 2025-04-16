OT Josh Simmons wraps up pre-draft visits with 49ers

The 49ers will spend time with an offensive tackle prospect on the final day that incoming rookies are allowed to take pre-draft visits to NFL team facilities.

Adam Schefter of ESPN reports that Josh Simmons is paying the 49ers a visit on Wednesday.

Simmons started at right tackle for San Diego State before transferring to Ohio State in 2023. He moved to the left side as a starter for the Buckeyes, but suffered a season-ending knee injury in October.

Simmons is expected to be ready for the start of the regular season, but the 49ers might be looking at him as more of a long-range prospect. Trent Williams is set to be back at left tackle for the Niners in 2025, but the veteran is closing in on the end of his career and Simmons would given them a player to develop as an eventual replacement.