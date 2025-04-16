Tigers at Brewers Prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16

Today, April 16th, the Tigers (10-7) are in Milwaukee to take on the Brewers (9-9). Keider Montero is slated to take the mound for Detroit against Jose Quintana for Milwaukee.

The Tigers are hoping to put together a better offensive performance than yesterday, when they were shut out by Quinn Priester and the Brewers.

Despite the loss, the Tigers are still 1st in the AL Central due to their 10-7 record.

Yesterday’s win for the Brewers couldn’t have come at a better time. They erased a three-game losing streak.

Now we have a duel between Keider Montero and Jose Quintana to decide the series.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.



We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.



Game details & how to watch Tigers at Brewers



Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Wednesday, April 16, 2025 Time: 1:10PM EST

1:10PM EST Site: American Family Field

American Family Field City: Milwaukee, WI

Milwaukee, WI Network/Streaming: FanDuel Sports Wisconsin, FanDuel Sports Detroit

Odds for the Tigers at the Brewers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Moneyline: Tigers (+124), Brewers (-147)

Tigers (+124), Brewers (-147) Spread: Brewers -1.5

Brewers -1.5 Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Tigers at Brewers



Pitching matchup for April 16, 2025: Keider Montero vs. Jose Quintana

Tigers: Keider Montero , (0-0)

First start of the season Brewers: Jose Quintana , (1-0, 0.00 ERA)

Last outing: 7 Innings Pitched, 0 Earned Runs Allowed, 0 Hits Allowed, 0 Walks, and 22 Strikeouts





Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Tigers at Brewers



Betting the Tigers on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 111% return on investment

The Total went under in 10 of the Brewers’ 18 games this season



Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Tigers and the Brewers



Rotoworld Best Bet



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Tigers at +1.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

