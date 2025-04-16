 Skip navigation
Nick Chubb: They wrote my ending when I’m just getting started

  
Published April 16, 2025 09:46 AM

Running back Nick Chubb has not drawn much public interest since becoming a free agent in March, but he’s working to remind everyone that he’s available.

Chubb is also making it clear that he feels like he has a lot left to offer a team. Chubb made a post to Instagram that shows him doing a workout that includes squatting heavy weight and also includes a picture of Batman, who he has long referenced as his favorite superhero.

Chubb’s caption built on the theme of being overlooked by the league.

“They’ve already wrote my ending when I’m just getting started,” Chubb said.

Chubb had four straight 1,000-yard seasons with the Browns before suffering a severe knee injury in Week Two of the 2023 season. He returned during the 2024 campaign and played eight games before breaking his foot, but his production was not where it was earlier in his career and that has clearly impacted his market.

Next week change things for Chubb as teams in the market for backfield help may turn to an experienced option if they come up empty in the draft.