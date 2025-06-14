Report: Vikings agree to contract extension with offensive coordinator Wes Phillips

The Vikings agreed to a multiyear contract extension with offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports. Phillips was entering the final year of his deal.

The team signed General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell to new deals earlier this offseason.

Phillips followed O’Connell to Minnesota in 2022 when the Vikings hired O’Connell as their head coach. Phillips was one of O’Connell’s first hires, giving Phillips an offensive coordinator job for the first time.

Phillips first coached with O’Connell in Washington in 2017-18, and they were together again on the Rams in 2020-21.

Phillips, 46, does not call the plays, but he helps organize the team’s game plan during the week and plays a big role on game day.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores also is entering the final year of his contract, per Goessling. Flores hopes for a second chance as a head coach after interviewing for three jobs this offseason.