 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_holley_review_book_250613.jpg
Holley hilariously reviews Florio’s book
nbc_pft_keoncoleman_250613.jpg
Coleman calls his rookie season ‘trash’
nbc_pft_micah_contract_negotiations_250613.jpg
Cowboys are ‘waiting too long’ to sign Parsons

Other PFT Content

NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Syndication: Detroit Free Press
D.J. Reed immediately noticed a different energy with the Lions than the Jets
DC Defenders v Houston Roughnecks
Is UFL plotting expansion to Oakland, Philly, New Jersey, and/or Tampa?
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Report: Vikings agree to contract extension with offensive coordinator Wes Phillips

  
Published June 13, 2025 11:36 PM

The Vikings agreed to a multiyear contract extension with offensive coordinator Wes Phillips, Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune reports. Phillips was entering the final year of his deal.

The team signed General Manager Kwesi Adofo-Mensah and coach Kevin O’Connell to new deals earlier this offseason.

Phillips followed O’Connell to Minnesota in 2022 when the Vikings hired O’Connell as their head coach. Phillips was one of O’Connell’s first hires, giving Phillips an offensive coordinator job for the first time.

Phillips first coached with O’Connell in Washington in 2017-18, and they were together again on the Rams in 2020-21.

Phillips, 46, does not call the plays, but he helps organize the team’s game plan during the week and plays a big role on game day.

Defensive coordinator Brian Flores also is entering the final year of his contract, per Goessling. Flores hopes for a second chance as a head coach after interviewing for three jobs this offseason.