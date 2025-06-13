 Skip navigation
Micah Parsons: Waiting on contract extension is going to cost Cowboys more

  
Published June 13, 2025 03:09 PM

No one can figure out what the Cowboys are doing by waiting to sign their star players to contract extensions. They have even edge rusher Micah Parsons puzzled.

Parsons became eligible for a contract extension after the 2023 season. He still is waiting.

The four-time Pro Bowler acknowledged he plans to become the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league, and with edge rushers T.J. Watt and Trey Hendrickson also awaiting contract extensions, Parsons said it’s likely going to cost Jerry Jones more money.

It’s going to cost them more,” Parsons told Clarence Hill of All City DLLS on Thursday.

Parsons and Jones confirmed to Hill they had a handshake deal in March, but Jones never called Parsons’ agent, David Mulugheta, to finalize it.

Parsons told Hill he has seen the deal Watt is seeking from the Steelers, and it is more than he and Jones discussed. Thus, Parsons expects that his final number will go higher than originally thought.

The highest-paid non-quarterback is Bengals receiver Ja’Marr Chase, who is making $40.25 million annually.

Parsons is hopeful of completing a deal before the Cowboys begin training camp on July 21. Otherwise, he said he will report but not practice.

He is headed into the final year of his rookie deal scheduled to make $24 million on the fifth-year option.