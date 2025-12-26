Travis Kelce will make decision about the future “when the time comes”

Much of the coverage of Thursday night’s Broncos-Chiefs game focused on the question of whether tight end Travis Kelce was playing his final game at Arrowhead Stadium. His slow exit from the field did little to counter the notion that, after the season ends, he’ll be retiring.

After the game, Kelce (who has not been speaking much to reporters this year) took to the podium and addressed the elephant in the room.

“Honestly, I’ve just been focused on trying to win football games, man,” Kelce said. “I’ll let that be a decision I make with my family, friends, the Chiefs organization when the time comes.”

The time is creeping closer. The Chiefs end the season next weekend, with a visit to the Raiders.

It seemed that Kelce was poised to retire if the Chiefs had won Super Bowl LIX. After the loss to the Eagles, he decided to keep it going.

If he would make the same decision in 2026, the first order of business will be a new contract. Kelce is slated to become a free agent for the first time in his career. He could, in theory, sign with any team he wants.

It’s impossible to imagine that happening. Currently, the signs are pointing to the 36-year-old Kelce calling it a career. One that will get him a bronze bust not far from where he grew up.

Given that he has already positioned himself to do pretty much whatever he wants (and to do it well) when he takes off his helmet for the last time, the last time seems to be roughly a week away. It’s ultimately his decision.

And, as we’ve learned from the likes of Brett Favre and Tom Brady — and more recently Brandon Graham and Philip Rivers — no retirement decision is ever irrevocable.