With arrest warrant pending, Antonio Brown takes to social media

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of former NFL receiver Antonio Brown. On a charge of attempted murder with a firearm.

That hasn’t stopped him from posting on social media. Or, as one of his social-media posts demonstrates, riding a bike.

Brown has made a trio of Twitter posts on Friday afternoon. First, the bike. Second, he posted a photo of an unnamed person and said, “This cracker did it wasn’t me.” Finally, he posted two photos of him posing with boxing gloves on with this: “What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger. Wanna play? Then play hard.”

It’s unclear whether police are actively looking for Brown. Given the serious nature of the charge, it’s hard to see why they wouldn’t be.

Regardless, Brown isn’t keeping the kind of low profile he’d be expected to keep if the goal was to delay being arrested for as long as possible.