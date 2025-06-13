Antonio Brown is wanted for attempted murder

Last month’s incident at a Miami boxing event involving former NFL receiver Antonio Brown resulted in no arrests, at the time. That’s about to change.

David Ovalle of the Washington Post reports that a warrant has been issued for Brown’s arrest, accusing him of attempted murder with a firearm.

The warrant requires him to post $10,000 bond and to remain under house arrest pending trial.

Brown had claimed he was jumped at the event, and that he was released after telling the authorities his side of the story. Videos posted to social media seemed to include the sound of gunfire. The warrant cites witnesses who claim Brown was the shooter.

Police detectives reportedly obtained footage of what appears to be Brown punching another man, before taking the gun of a security officer and running toward the man Brown had punched. Per the warrant, cellphone video shows a pair of gunshots, as Brown approached the victim.

Several days later, the victim met with police detectives. He allegedly said that, after the initial fight had been broken up, Brown “began to run toward him with a firearm” and shot twice. The victim said he was possibly grazed in the neck.

Brown, who spent 12 years in the NFL, has yet to be arrested. It’s unclear whether he has retained counsel.

It is clear that Brown faces a very serious charge, which could result in his incarceration for an extended period of time.