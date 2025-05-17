No arrests were made in incident involving Antonio Brown

Social media was buzzing on Saturday morning with various videos of what appeared to be an incident involving former NFL receiver Antonio Brown. Near the end of one of the videos, a pair of gunshots could be heard.

Via Devon Cetoute of the Miami Herald, Brown explained that he was “was jumped by multiple individuals who tried to steal my jewelry and cause physical harm to me.” Brown added that, after being briefly detained by police, he was released after the officers “received my side of the story.”

It happened at a boxing event in a Miami warehouse, featuring someone named Adin Ross. (If I was 40 years younger, I’d probably know who that is. If I was 20 years younger, I’d take the time to look it up.)

The videos that surfaced seemed to show Brown being attacked and Brown running through a crowd. In a livestream conducted by Ross, Brown said, “I got CTE, I blacked out. I ain’t know what happened.”

Police arrived after they received an alert that shots had been fired.

No arrests were made. Brown said he’ll explore “pressing charges on the individuals that jumped me.”

Brown last played in the NFL in 2021, after a career that included many spectacular seasons with the Steelers, failed stints with the Raiders and Patriots, and a Super Bowl win in Tampa Bay.