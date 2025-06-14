Tyreek Hill runs 100 meters in 10.15 seconds at California track meet

Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill showed up with little fanfare at a track meet in California on Friday and won the 100-meter dash with an impressive time of 10.15 seconds.

That’s an incredibly fast race considering that Hill is 31 years old and hadn’t run track competitively since college, and shows that if Hill had wanted to focus on track instead of football, he has the talent to be an elite sprinter. DK Metcalf, who competed in a 100-meter race in 2021, was widely praised for his time of 10.37 seconds. Hill bested Metcalf’s time easily.

Hill’s race was part of the Last Chance Sprint Series, and the competition Hill beat was solid: Isaac Bostio, who was last year’s NCAA Division II national champion in the 100 meters, finished second among all the 100-meter runners at the meet, behind Hill at 10.18 seconds. In Hill’s own heat, the second-place finisher was former Michigan sprinter Asani Hampton in 10.26 seconds.

Hill has been talking up a race with Noah Lyles, and after winning the race on Friday, Hill held up a sign saying, “Noah could never.” The reality is Lyles could beat Hill easily in a 100-meter sprint, but Hill still did something incredibly impressive on the track on Friday.