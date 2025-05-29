Tyreek Hill says he still plans to race Noah Lyles, which is news to Mike McDaniel

The Dolphins wrap their three-day mandatory minicamp, and their 2025 offseason program, on June 12. Tyreek Hill will promptly be hopping a plane to California for a different sort of athletic activity.

In a Wednesday press conference containing plenty of newsy responses, Hill said he’s still training to race Noah Lyles.

“Actually I’ve got a race June 13, I’m doing like a little trial race so I can get in shape for that,” Hill said. “I’m looking forward to it.”

Hill said he’ll be racing “some random guys” in L.A on Friday the 13th.

We’ll believe it when it happens. Football players routinely boast that they could beat track athletes in a race. And the huff and they puff but they never literally huff and puff their way through the 100 meters. Or whatever the chosen distance will be.

Lyles has said wants to do it. He realizes that track (which most people typically only care about for one week out of every four years) will benefit from siphoning off a sliver of the NFL’s popularity. We’ll see if Hill actually puts himself in position to get smoked by a world-class sprinter.

Meanwhile, Hill’s football coach knows as much about the situation as anyone else. Along with no interest in the subject.

Asked about Hill’s supposed plan to race Lyles, Mike McDaniel said this: “I have no idea, nor do I care. First, theoretically, if people are competing and it’s helping their training — as long as he doesn’t train to be a sprinter and he’s running routes while he’s doing it, that’s cool. Whether I’m going to stand and say whether I’ll allow something — I don’t even know where that stands nor did I know that it existed, so we’ll cross that page. Right now, I’m worried about [practice] and making sure that he aligns properly in formations before he runs routes and doesn’t catch the ball.”

The Dolphins potentially could try to keep him from doing it. It sounds as it they won’t try.

The team also will have rights under Hill’s contract if, for example, he blows out a hamstring while trying to close the inevitable gap between himself and the man who ran 100 meters in 9.784 seconds.