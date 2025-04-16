Bill Belichick turns 73 today

At some point today, Bill Belichick will be blowing out 73 candles. Or maybe one big 7 and one big 3. And not in the order they would have been 36 years ago.

Regardless, the long-time Patriots coach and current North Carolina coach has finished another cycle around the sun.

The 2025 season will be his second out of the NFL. And while he and his consigliere like to thumb their noses at the NFL, it’s widely believed that’s where Bill wants to be. Because it’s also believed he desperately wants to catch Don Shula for the all-time wins record.

Shula has 328 regular-season wins and 347 total wins, including postseason. Belichick is at 302 and 333. (Bears legend George Halas has 318 and 324.)

Belichick also needs to fend off Andy Reid, who at 273 and 301 is not that far away from leapfrogging the GOAT. While Reid still needs three more Super Bowl wins to catch Belichick in that category, Shula won only two.

Total wins are total wins, and Reid will be piling up more of them this year in Kansas City, while Belichick is not.

The overriding question is whether Belichick will ever get another shot in the NFL. He got one interview in 2024 (with the Falcons, whom he and his girlfriend now like to troll) and none in 2025. His buyout plunges to $1 million on June 1. If anyone wants him for 2026, he’ll be available at a relative low cost.

If the Tar Heels tear up the ACC, it’ll help. Although Belichick apparently will keep making media appearances, his attempted pivot to relatability in 2024 didn’t move the needle where it mattered. At all.

Frankly, there’s a good chance he’s done. With each passing year, it’s going to be harder and harder for him to catch and pass Shula. It also will be harder and harder for him to keep Reid from catching him.