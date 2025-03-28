 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_draft_250328.jpg
Draft: Teams whose biological clocks are ticking
nbc_pft_abdul_250328.jpg
Carter won’t participate in Penn State’s Pro Day
nbc_pft_sanders_250328.jpg
Deion broadens where he’d like Shedeur to land

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Bill Belichick and girlfriend troll Falcons, again

  
Published March 28, 2025 05:19 PM

If you missed it the first time, they’ve performed an encore. Sort of.

On the weekend of the Super Bowl, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend was walking around New Orleans in a T-shirt that trolled the Falcons for their loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The game included the Falcons blowing a 28-3 halftime lead.

Those wacky kids are at it again. She has posted an image on Instagram apparently from that day in February on the 28th day of March. As in 3-28. As in 28-3.

The move operates on another level, given that the Falcons interviewed — but didn’t hire — Belichick to be the team’s head coach in 2024.

It’s just another concrete example of how the one-time football curmudgeon has made a late-life pivot toward being the kind of guy the old Bill would have openly mocked and ridiculed.