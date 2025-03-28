Bill Belichick and girlfriend troll Falcons, again
If you missed it the first time, they’ve performed an encore. Sort of.
On the weekend of the Super Bowl, Bill Belichick’s girlfriend was walking around New Orleans in a T-shirt that trolled the Falcons for their loss to the Patriots in Super Bowl LI. The game included the Falcons blowing a 28-3 halftime lead.
Those wacky kids are at it again. She has posted an image on Instagram apparently from that day in February on the 28th day of March. As in 3-28. As in 28-3.
The move operates on another level, given that the Falcons interviewed — but didn’t hire — Belichick to be the team’s head coach in 2024.
It’s just another concrete example of how the one-time football curmudgeon has made a late-life pivot toward being the kind of guy the old Bill would have openly mocked and ridiculed.