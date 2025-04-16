Royals at Yankees prediction: Odds, expert picks, starting pitchers, betting trends, and stats for April 16

Its Wednesday, April 16 and the Royals (8-10) are in Bronx trying to avoid being swept by the Yankees (10-7).

Kris Bubic is slated to take the mound for Kansas City against Clarke Schmidt for New York.

Jasson Dominguez went t-3 including a bases-clearing double in the bottom of the sixth inning to propel the Yankees to a 4-2 win last night. Max Fried went 6.2 innings to notch his third win of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup and find a sweat or two.

Game details & how to watch Royals at Yankees

Date: Wednesday, April 16, 2025

Time: 7:05PM EST

Site: Yankee Stadium

City: Bronx, NY

Network/Streaming: FDSNKC, AmazonPV

Odds for the Royals at the Yankees

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Moneyline: Royals (+140), Yankees (-167)

Spread: Yankees -1.5

Total: 8.0 runs

Probable starting pitchers for Royals at Yankees

Pitching matchup for April 16, 2025: Kris Bubic vs. Clarke Schmidt

Royals: Kris Bubic (2-1, 0.96 ERA)

Last outing: 4/11 at Cleveland - 6IP, 2ER, 6H, 2BB, 5Ks Yankees: Clarke Schmidt

2024: 16GP, 85.1IP, 5-5, 2.85ERA, 30BB, 93Ks



vs.

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Royals at Yankees

The Yankees have won 3 of their last 4 games

KC has lost 4 of their last 5 games

Both games in this series have stayed UNDER the Total

Bobby Witt Jr. has hit safely in 8 straight games (11-26)

has hit safely in 8 straight games (11-26) Jasson Dominguez is now 6-12 over his last 4 games

Expert picks & predictions for tonight’s game between the Royals and the Yankees

Rotoworld Best Bet

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Kansas City Royals at +1.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 8.0.

