Bengals sign QB Logan Woodside

  
Published April 16, 2025 10:18 AM

Quarterback Logan Woodside is back with the Bengals.

The Bengals announced Woodside’s signing on Wednesday morning. No terms of the deal were announced.

Woodside was a 2018 seventh-round pick in Cincinnati, but was cut at the end of the summer. He played in the AAF before making his NFL regular season debut with the Titans in 2020. He played 11 games for the Titans through 2021 and appeared in two games for the Falcons in 2022 and 2023.

Woodside returned to the Bengals last year, but did not make any appearances.

Joe Burrow is the starter for the Bengals and Jake Browning is the only other quarterback on the roster.