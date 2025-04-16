 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles
nbc_pft_nygdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New York Giants

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
nbc_pft_milton_250416.jpg
Vrabel explains Milton trade was what’s best
nbc_pft_eaglesdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: Philadelphia Eagles
nbc_pft_nygdraftneeds_250416.jpg
2025 NFL Draft team needs: New York Giants

Vrbo Fiesta Bowl - Penn State v Boise State
Ashton Jeanty, Will Campbell, Jaxson Dart part of big group visiting Raiders Wednesday
NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
Nico Iamaleava officially enters transfer portal

  
Published April 16, 2025 09:59 AM

The spring transfer portal for college football opens today. And former Tennessee quarterback Nio Iamaleava, as expected, has officially entered it.

Via Max Olson of ESPN.com, Iamaleava’s portal excursion comes with a “do not contact” tag. Which means he already knows where he’s going.

Unless, of course, the do-not-contact tag is aimed at creating a sense of scarcity and goosing demand as he tries to get the NIL money that he, by all appearances, will not.

Since leaving Tennessee after making a $4 million power play that fizzled out, Iamaleava has found no takers. Initially, North Carolina, Tulane, and UCLA were in. Now, UNC and Tulane are reportedly out.

It remains to be seen where he goes, and what he gets. But it appears that, so far, he made a major mistake by giving up the $2.4 million bird in the hand at Tennessee.