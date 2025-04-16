Nico Iamaleava officially enters transfer portal

The spring transfer portal for college football opens today. And former Tennessee quarterback Nio Iamaleava, as expected, has officially entered it.

Via Max Olson of ESPN.com, Iamaleava’s portal excursion comes with a “do not contact” tag. Which means he already knows where he’s going.

Unless, of course, the do-not-contact tag is aimed at creating a sense of scarcity and goosing demand as he tries to get the NIL money that he, by all appearances, will not.

Since leaving Tennessee after making a $4 million power play that fizzled out, Iamaleava has found no takers. Initially, North Carolina, Tulane, and UCLA were in. Now, UNC and Tulane are reportedly out.

It remains to be seen where he goes, and what he gets. But it appears that, so far, he made a major mistake by giving up the $2.4 million bird in the hand at Tennessee.