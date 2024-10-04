Ravens vs. Bengals prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Baltimore Ravens travel to Cincinnati to take on the Bengals this Sunday at 1:00 pm. This AFC North rivalry promises to deliver intensity as both teams vie for positioning in the division but also the AFC.

The Ravens, led by the dynamic Lamar Jackson and bolstered by the recent addition of running back Derrick Henry, bring a formidable offense to Cincinnati. With the rushing attack steals most of the headlines, do not sleep on their equally powerful defense. A defense that flexed its muscle in the dominant 35-10 victory over the Buffalo Bills.

The Bengals’ season has not started as they would’ve hoped. They started with three straight losses but were able to pick up a much-needed 34-24 win over the Carolina Panthers.

The Ravens are 3-point favorites in this game and are on a two-game win streak over the hosts.

Game Details and How to watch Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals live on Sunday afternoon

Date: Sunday, October 6, 2024

Time: 1:00 PM EST

Site: Paycor Stadium

City: Cincinnati, OH

TV/Streaming: CBS

Latest Game odds for Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals - Week 5

The latest odds as of Thursday morning courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-135), Cincinnati Bengals (+115)

Baltimore Ravens (-135), Cincinnati Bengals (+115) Spread : Ravens -3

: Ravens -3 Total : 49.5

The line opened at -3 in favor of the Ravens and has moved slightly down to -2.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks the play here is Bengals +2.5 or pass:

“It’s the NFL. Betting on home divisional underdogs likely is a profitable strategy. Joe Burrow is also 5-2-1 as a home underdog. With how dominant the Ravens looked against the Bills, you’d think the line would move from -3 to -3.5 or higher, yet it has come down. I think considering the home dog in this one would be wise.”

Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals team stats, betting trends

The Ravens are 4-0 against the spread in their last four against the Bengals

The Bengals have won 13 of their last 20 home games

The Bengals’ last 4 games against the Ravens have gone over

Joe Burrow is 5-2-1 against the spread as a home underdog

Lamar Jackson is 8-1 all-time against the Bengals

Quarterback matchup for Baltimore Ravens at Cincinnati Bengals

Ravens – Lamar Jackson lost just once in nine games against the Bengals. Jackson is 5-4 against the spread against the Bengals and 3-2 against the spread against Burrow. Jackson has thrown for 858 yards, 5 TDs, and 1 INT.

Lamar Jackson lost just once in nine games against the Bengals. Jackson is 5-4 against the spread against the Bengals and 3-2 against the spread against Burrow. Jackson has thrown for 858 yards, 5 TDs, and 1 INT. Bengals – Joe Burrow has a 3-4 record against the Ravens. He is currently on a two-game losing streak to his division rivals. This season, he’s thrown for 978 yards, 7 TDs, and 1 INT.

Ravens and Bengals injuries

Ravens CB Arthur Maulet is OUT

Ravens RB Keaton Mitchell is OUT

Raven G Andrew Vorhees is questionable

Ravens DE Brent Urban is questionable

Ravens LB Chris Board is questionable

Bengals DE Myles Murphy is OUT

Bengals DT McKinnley Jackson is OUT

Bengals DE Trey Hendrickson is questionable

Bengals CB Mike Hilton is questionable

Bengals LB Germaine Pratt is questionable

