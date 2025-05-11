Gabe Taylor: It means everything to play in Washington like my brother Sean

Gabriel Taylor, the younger brother of Washington great Sean Taylor, is with his big brother’s old team at rookie minicamp this weekend, and that means the world to the Taylor family.

Asked by reporters on the practice field to explain the feelings of his family when the news arrived that he’d be given a chance to make the team his brother played for, Gabriel Taylor said it was a dream come true.

“It meant everything. My dad was like, I want you to be a Commander. I want you to be a Commander so bad. I really wanted to come here too,” he said. “After the draft I prayed on it and I think I made the right decision.”

Sean Taylor, who went to Washington with the fifth overall pick in the 2004 NFL draft, looked destined to become a great NFL safety before his life was cut short when an intruder in his house shot and killed him at the age of 24 in 2007. Gabriel Taylor also plays safety, and although he’ll have his work cut out to him to make the roster as a rookie minicamp tryout player, he’s thrilled just to have an opportunity to play in the same place where his brother played.

Gabriel said he was inspired to see his brother’s name and jersey number prominently displayed at the team facility.

“The 21 jersey on the wall in the equipment room and then you see my brother’s name, it’s something I feel I’ve got to do and represent him,” he said.

Asked what he’d like to be able to say to Sean right now, Gabriel answered, “I know you’re damn proud of me.”