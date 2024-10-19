Ravens vs. Buccaneers prediction: Odds, expert picks, QB matchup, injury update, betting trends, and stats

The Baltimore Ravens will face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this Monday at 8:15 PM ET at Raymond James Stadium.

Both teams seem to be firing on all cylinders offensively. The Buccaneers are in a tie for second, scoring 29.7 points. The Ravens are right behind them in fourth, scoring 29.5 points per game.

The Buccaneers became the first team this season to score 50 points in a game when the beat the New Orleans Saints 51-27.

Both have been equally as stout on the defensive end.

This will be the first time these two teams have met since 2022 and only the second since 2018. The Ravens hold a 5-2-0 advantage over the Buccaneers.

NBC Sports has you covered with the latest information and analysis, including how to tune in for kickoff, odds from DraftKings, player news and updates, as well as expert predictions and best bets for the game.

Listen to the Bet the Edge podcast as hosts Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick provide listeners with sharp actionable insight, market analysis and statistical data to help bettors gain more information before placing their wagers.

How to Watch Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Live on Monday Night

· Date: Monday, October 21, 2024

· Time: 8:15 PM ET

· Site: Raymond James Stadium

· City: Tampa, FL

· TV/Streaming: ABC

Want to check out the other games on the NFL schedule this week? We’ve got you covered right here on NBC Sports with all the matchup, venue, game-time and TV/streaming info so you won’t miss any of the action!

Game Odds for Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The latest odds as of Saturday morning courtesy of DraftKings:

· Moneyline: Baltimore Ravens (-180), Tampa Bay Buccaneers (+150)

· Spread: Ravens -3.5

· Total: 49

The line opened with the Ravens favored by 4.5 and has steadily been coming down until it’s current price of 3.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week!

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is eyeing Derrick Henry’s rushing yards over 83.5:

“The Buccaneers are giving up 113.5 rush yards per game, which isn’t terrible, but it’s certainly the bottom third of the league. What’s more glaring is their PFF.com rush grade. They are graded 48 points out of a possible 100, which is the fifth worst in the league. Henry has been running very well this season, no reason not to bet on him in this situation.”

Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers Team Stats, Betting Trends

· The Ravens have won the last five meetings against the Buccaneers.

· The Buccaneers are 9-3 against the spread in their last 12 games as underdogs

· The Ravens 4-0 against the spread in last four as a road favorite.

· The Ravens are 10-2 straight up as their last 12 as favorites.

Quarterback Matchup for Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

· Ravens: Lamar Jackson has thrown for 1,529 yards, 10 TDs, and 2 INTs.

· Buccaneers: Baker Mayfield has thrown for 1,489 yards, 15 TDs, and 5 INTs.

Player News & Injuries

· Ravens:

o DE Brent Urban (illness) is questionable

o DT Broderick Washington (knee) is questionable

o LB Malik Harrison (groin) is questionable

· Buccaneers:

o S Christian Izien (elbow/groin) is questionable

o WR Mike Evans (hamstring) is questionable

o S Antoine Winfield Jr (foot) is questionable

o CB Jamel Dean (hamstring) is questionable

Rotoworld still has you covered with all the latest betting info & tools for NFL with game predictions, player props, futures, and trends!

Expert picks & predictions for Baltimore Ravens @ Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NFL calendar based on data points like past performance, player matchups, and weather forecasts.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projection next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Baltimore @ Tampa Bay:

· Moneyline: NBC Sports is staying away from a play on the Moneyline

· Spread: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Ravens against the spread

· Game Total: NBC Sports is leaning towards a play on the Total UNDER 49 points.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

