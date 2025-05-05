Chiefs rookie Josh Simmons is attacking rehab “like hell every day”

When the Chiefs selected offensive tackle Josh Simmons to end the first round, head coach Andy Reid said Simmons should be ready for training camp.

Simmons had suffered a torn patellar tendon last October while still playing for Ohio State.

During rookie minicamp over the weekend, Simmons told reporters that he’s doing everything he can to make sure he’s ready by late July.

"[I] attack rehab as hard as I can — that way, when training camp does come around, I can be the most help that I can possibly be,” Simmons said, via Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com. “There’s nothing I can really do to force myself [into the lineup]. There’s a lot of vets in here. My thing is just stay out the way and work hard. Be a helpful piece if I can.”

Simmons added that his rehab is not easy.

“You have to come in and attack it like hell every day,” Simmons said. “Just really, really go hard in rehab — that’s how you have to do something like this.”

He also has to get familiar with a new offensive system. While he did have now-Raiders offensive coordinator Chip Kelly calling plays at Ohio State last year, Simmons has an entirely different philosophy to learn as a rookie.

“The playbook is not as complex as I thought it’d be, but it’s different playbook than Chip Kelly, so, [I’ve] got to do a bit of studying,” Simmons said.

But overall the young offensive tackle is feeling “great” about being with his new club.

“Everything you could ask for [as a] football player,” Simmons said.