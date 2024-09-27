Saints vs. Falcons prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, trends, and stats

Derek Carr and the Saints (2-1) are in Atlanta Sunday to face Kirk Cousins and the Falcons (1-2) in a key, early season NFC South battle.

The overriding question for bettors is: can either side be trusted? The Saints scored 91 points in their first two games only to be held to a mere 12 last week vs. Philadelphia. The Falcons knocked off the Eagles a couple weeks ago but have averaged just over 16 points per game over the first three weeks of the season.

Lets dive into the matchup up and see if we can figure out if either of these teams or any of either’s stars can be trusted come Sunday afternoon.

Game Details and How to watch Saints vs. Falcons

Date: Sunday, September 29, 2024

Time: 1PM EST

Site: Mercedes-Benz Sadium

City: Atlanta, GA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Game odds for New Orleans Saints vs. Atlanta Falcons

The latest odds as of Thursday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: New Orleans (+114), Atlanta (-135)

New Orleans (+114), Atlanta (-135) Spread: Falcons -2.5 (-110)

Falcons -2.5 (-110) Total: 42

This game sits right where it opened with the Bears a 2.5-point favorite. It did initially drop to a single point but has moved back to its original number. The Game Total did dip for a time to 40 but is back to 41.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBrad Thomas) likes the Underdog on the road.

“Saints at Falcons is a divisional matchup. You naturally want to be with the home team in these situations, but I actually think the Falcons are phony. I’m going to take the Saints +2.5. That team is the real deal. They do have injuries on the offensive line, but I think their defense can mask those injuries on the offense.”

New Orleans vs. Atlanta team stats, betting trends

This is the 110 th regular season meeting between these teams. The Saints lead the all-time series 55-54.

regular season meeting between these teams. The Saints lead the all-time series 55-54. The Saints are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a road underdog

The Saints have won their last 4 games against divisional opponents

6 of the Falcons’ last 8 home games stayed under the Total

Both teams will be without their starting centers

The Saints have won 5 of their last 6 games at Mercedes-Benz Stadium

Quarterback matchup for Saints vs. Falcons

New Orleans: Derek Carr – struggled last week against the Eagles completing just 56% of his passes (14-25) for just 142 yards. For the season, Carr has thrown for 585 yards with 6 TDs and 2 INTs

Derek Carr – struggled last week against the Eagles completing just 56% of his passes (14-25) for just 142 yards. For the season, Carr has thrown for 585 yards with 6 TDs and 2 INTs Atlanta: Kirk Cousins – completed 20 of 29 passes (69%) against Kansas City this past Sunday night. For the season, the veteran has thrown for 626 yards with 4 TDs and 3 INTs

Saints vs. Falcons player news & injury updates

Saints’ C Erik McCoy (groin) has been declared out of Sunday’s game

Saints’ RB1 Alvin Kamara (ribs/hip) did not practice Wednesday and is questionable for Sunday’s game

Falcons’ C Drew Dalman (ankle) has been placed on IR and has been declared out of Sunday’s game

Falcons’ RT Kaleb McGary (knee) is questionable for Sunday’s game

