Seahawks vs. Lions prediction: Odds, expert picks, player news, injury updates, betting trends and stats

The Mike McDonald era is off to a strong start in Seattle, with the Seahawks starting the season 3-0. The team seems to have new buzz and excitement. Geno Smith is playing great, and the connection between him and the new OC, Ryan Grubb, looks like a match made in heaven.

They travel to Detroit, MI, to take on the 2-1 Lions, hoping to extend their three-game winning streak. A win this weekend would make seven straight Seahawks victories over the Lions. The last time the Lions defeated the Seahawks was back in 2012.

With this game being played at Ford Field, the Lions are confident they can beat the Seahawks and move to 3-1 on the season.

Game Details and How to watch Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions live Monday Night

Date: Monday, September 30, 2024

Time: 8:15 PM EST

Site: Ford Field

City: Detroit, MI

TV/Streaming: ABC

Latest Game odds for Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions - Week 4

The latest odds as of Friday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks (+165), Detroit Lions (-195)

Seattle Seahawks (+165), Detroit Lions (-195) Spread: Lions -3.5

Lions -3.5 Total: 45.5

The line opened at -4.5 in favor of the Lions, then briefly moved to -5.0; it’s now down to -3.5.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks the play here is Lions -3.5 or pass:

“I honestly don’t want anything to do with this game. History says the Seahawks keep this one close but traveling across the country and on a three-game win streak could put much pressure on the Seahawks. The Lions will be Seattle’s toughest test. But Seattle could be the real deal. It’s a pass from me.”

Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions team stats, betting trends

The Lions are 6-2 against the spread in their last eight games as the betting favorite

Seattle is 6-1 S/U in their last seven games

The Lions are 8-2 against the spread in their last 10 games

The OVER is 2-7 in Seattle’s last nine road games

The Lions have covered in both of their matchups against NFC West teams this season

The Under is 3-0 in the Lions’ matchups against NFC teams this season

Quarterback matchup for Seattle Seahawks at Detroit Lions

Seahawks – Geno Smith has thrown for 787 yards, 3 TDs and 3 INTs.

Geno Smith has thrown for 787 yards, 3 TDs and 3 INTs. Lions – Jared Goff has thrown for 723 yards, 3 TDs and 4 INTs;

Seahawks and Lions player news & injuries

· Seahawks LB Derrick Hall (hip) is questionable

· Seahawks LB Jerome Baker (hamstring) is questionable

· Lions TE Sam Laporta (ankle) is questionable

· Lions LB Alex Anzalone (concussion) is questionable

