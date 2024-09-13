Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots Best bets: Odds, player news, injury updates, and stats for Week 2

The Seattle Seahawks (1-0) travel across the country looking to start their season with back-to-back wins as they line up against the New England Patriots (1-0) in Foxboro, MA. It is a matchup of rookie head coaches.

Jerod Mayo was victorious in his debut as Head Coach of the Pats. New England surprised the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 1, holding them to 13 first downs and a mere 224 yards of total offense in a 16-10 win. Rhamondre Stevenson was arguably the lone star on the field for either side in the game, rushing for 120 yards and 1 TD.

Mike Macdonald led the Seahawks to a 26-20 victory over the Denver Broncos last weekend. Not unlike the Pats, Seattle relied heavily on its run game with Kenneth Walker III totaling 103 yards and 1 TD.

Lets dive into the matchup.

How to watch Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots live Sunday:

Date: Sunday, September 15, 2024

Time: 1 PM EST

Site: Gillette Stadium

City: Foxboro, MA

TV/Streaming: FOX

Latest Game odds for Seahawks vs. Patriots - Week 2

The latest odds as of Thursday afternoon via DraftKings:



Moneyline: Seattle Seahawks (-185), New England Patriots (+154)

Seattle Seahawks (-185), New England Patriots (+154) Spread: Seahawks -3.5

Seahawks -3.5 Total: 38.5 points

The line today has moved ½ point towards Seattle. The Total has dropped a point from its opening of 39.5. Seattle seems to be trying to figure out Ryan Grubbs’ offense and New England has a minimum number of weapons on offense.

NBC Sports Bet Best Bets

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) expects it to take some time for the offenses to get rolling Sunday.

“Let’s talk about one of those teams flying across the country for a 1pm game and that’s the Seattle Seahawks taking on the Patriots. There’s no better look than a 1st Quarter UNDER 7½ for that matchup. Not only did Seattle squeak out 3 points in their Week 1 game, New England held Cincy scoreless in the first half of their game. So, I like the 1st Quarter UNDER 7½ Total Points.”

Seahawks vs. Patriots team stats, betting trends

The Patriots are commemorating the 10-year anniversary of Super Bowl XLIX vs. Seahawks Sunday.

Ryan Grubb’s debut as the Seattle OC was just OK as the Seahawks totaled just 304 yards of offense (ranked 15 th for the day in the NFL)

for the day in the NFL) This will be the first Patriots home game not coached by Bill Belichick since the 1999 season.

Quarterback matchup for Seattle Seahawks vs. New England Patriots

Seahawks: Geno Smith – veteran signal-caller was 18-25 for 171 yards with 1TD and 1 INT in Week 1 vs. Broncos

Geno Smith – veteran signal-caller was 18-25 for 171 yards with 1TD and 1 INT in Week 1 vs. Broncos Patriots: Jacoby Brissett – veteran QB was 15-24 for 121 yards against the Bengals in Week 1 vs. Bengals

Player news, injuries, & recent stats

Seahawks CB Riq Woolen (hamstring) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Seahawks TE Noah Fant (toe) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Patriots LG Sidy Sow (ankle) is questionable for Sunday’s game

Patriots RB Antonio Gibson (hip) is questionable for Sunday’s game

