Wes Welker joining Commanders as personnel analyst

  
Published April 7, 2025 12:53 PM

Wes Welker has found a new gig.

According to Mike Reiss of ESPN, Welker is joining the Commanders.

Multiple reports indicate Welker will be a personnel analyst, working with both the coaching and personnel staff for Washington.

Welker, 43, had been the Dolphins’ receivers coach from 2022-2024. He previously crossed paths with General Manager Adam Peters with the 49ers, as Welker was San Francisco’s receivers coach from 2019-2021 while Peters was in the team’s front office.

Additionally, Welker was notably offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury’s college teammate at Texas Tech.

The Dolphins replaced Welker with veteran receivers coach Robert Prince this offseason.