 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_afcdraftneeds_250407.jpg
NFL draft needs: AFC East teams
goodell.jpg
Goodell wants revamped playoff seeding, per PFT
nbc_pft_joemilton_250407.jpg
Patriots made calculated move trading Milton

Other PFT Content

NFL: JAN 04 Bengals at Steelers
NFL Top 100 2025 free agents: Tee Higgins gets tagged; Sam Darnold does not
Pittsburgh Steelers v Atlanta Falcons
Dolphins, James Daniels agree to terms
NFL: NFC Wild Card Round-Minnesota Vikings at Los Angeles Rams
2025 NFL free agency tracker: Signings, trades, franchise tags, news
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Tetairoa McMillan favored over Matthew Golden to be first wide receiver drafted

  
Published April 7, 2025 01:24 PM

Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan is set to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2025 NFL draft, if the betting odds are correct.

McMillan is a -185 favorite to be the first receiver drafted at DraftKings. Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden is next, with +150 odds. (Colorado’s Travis Hunter is considered a cornerback for the purpose of draft betting.)

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound McMillan was a first-team All-American last season and had a very productive three-year career at Arizona, catching 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The long shot bet to be the first wide receiver drafted is Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, at +1300. Anyone else would be an extreme long shot; no other receiver has odds below +5000.