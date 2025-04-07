Tetairoa McMillan favored over Matthew Golden to be first wide receiver drafted

Arizona’s Tetairoa McMillan is set to be the first wide receiver selected in the 2025 NFL draft, if the betting odds are correct.

McMillan is a -185 favorite to be the first receiver drafted at DraftKings. Texas wide receiver Matthew Golden is next, with +150 odds. (Colorado’s Travis Hunter is considered a cornerback for the purpose of draft betting.)

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound McMillan was a first-team All-American last season and had a very productive three-year career at Arizona, catching 213 passes for 3,423 yards and 26 touchdowns.

The long shot bet to be the first wide receiver drafted is Ohio State’s Emeka Egbuka, at +1300. Anyone else would be an extreme long shot; no other receiver has odds below +5000.